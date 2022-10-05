A new Board and improved waiting times part of Jersey's 'turnaround' health plan
Jersey's Health Minister has proposed a plan in response to a damning review of the island's health and community services.
The review, which was published in August 2022, recommends 61 areas that require improvement, with a focus on the quality and standard of care.
Deputy Karen Wilson's initial plan identifies five principles she intends to focus on:
Prioritising care needs of patients
Supporting and valuing staff for their contribution to delivering care
Being transparent and open to feedback
Taking accountability for mistakes, and finding solutions to problems
Using data to drive improvement in patient experience
To deliver these objectives, Deputy Wilson has proposed a new Health Board with a Chair and non-executive members to oversee feedback and changes.
The plan also proposes additional resources and expertise to ensure that a transformation in the services takes place.
In response to recommendations laid out in the review, Deputy Wilson has put forward her plan to improve waiting times, with a focus on ensuring clinically-validated waiting lists and accountability by the Board for the delivery of improvements.
The health minister has highlighted that this is only the first step in a wider plan to deliver improved healthcare across Jersey.