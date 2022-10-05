Jersey's Health Minister has proposed a plan in response to a damning review of the island's health and community services.

The review, which was published in August 2022, recommends 61 areas that require improvement, with a focus on the quality and standard of care.

Deputy Karen Wilson's initial plan identifies five principles she intends to focus on:

Prioritising care needs of patients

Supporting and valuing staff for their contribution to delivering care

Being transparent and open to feedback

Taking accountability for mistakes, and finding solutions to problems

Using data to drive improvement in patient experience

To deliver these objectives, Deputy Wilson has proposed a new Health Board with a Chair and non-executive members to oversee feedback and changes.

The plan also proposes additional resources and expertise to ensure that a transformation in the services takes place.

In response to recommendations laid out in the review, Deputy Wilson has put forward her plan to improve waiting times, with a focus on ensuring clinically-validated waiting lists and accountability by the Board for the delivery of improvements.

The health minister has highlighted that this is only the first step in a wider plan to deliver improved healthcare across Jersey.