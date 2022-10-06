A Jersey charity says the theft of a money box from a vegetable stall in its car park has left staff in 'disbelief'.

Acorn provides work and training for people with disabilities, including using its on-site allotment to help develop horticultural skills.

Produce from the allotment is sold in an 'honesty box', which are a common roadside feature in the Channel Islands.

The money box was taken from the stall located by the gate of Acorn's site in Trinity.

In a post on its Facebook page, Acorn said selling produce grown by its group gives them 'such a feeling of pride' and the theft has caused considerable upset.

The charity has appealed for the thief to come forward and return the stolen money box, saying:

"If you’d like to come forward, we are a pretty reasonable bunch and we’d appreciate having the box back (and the money inside). We’d be happy to help signpost you to support services if you are in a financial crisis."