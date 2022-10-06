Skip to content

Jersey disability charity left in disbelief after money stolen from 'hedge veg' honesty box

Acorn's manager, Steve Pearce, with the vegetable stall in the charity's car park where the money was stolen. Credit: ITV Channel Television

A Jersey charity says the theft of a money box from a vegetable stall in its car park has left staff in 'disbelief'.

Acorn provides work and training for people with disabilities, including using its on-site allotment to help develop horticultural skills.

Produce from the allotment is sold in an 'honesty box', which are a common roadside feature in the Channel Islands.

The money box was taken from the stall located by the gate of Acorn's site in Trinity.

In a post on its Facebook page, Acorn said selling produce grown by its group gives them 'such a feeling of pride' and the theft has caused considerable upset.

The charity has appealed for the thief to come forward and return the stolen money box, saying:

"If you’d like to come forward, we are a pretty reasonable bunch and we’d appreciate having the box back (and the money inside). We’d be happy to help signpost you to support services if you are in a financial crisis."