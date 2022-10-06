Guernsey businesses offer support to staff sacked by Intersurgical

Guernsey businesses are rallying around the 90 ex-Intersurgical employees who lost their jobs without warning on Tuesday (4 October).

Former staff members of the medical kit manufacturer arrived at work to the news that they were no longer employed by the company that produced NHS ventilators.

In response, Aurigny has offered guaranteed interviews for those affected by the dismissal, with vacancies including ramp agents and customer service agents.

The Confederation of Guernsey Industry (CGI) has called upon its members to consider offering employment to the former staff.

CGI chairman, Dave Newman, says: "We will be posting relevant details up on our website once we have more information and should any former Intersurgical staff experience difficulty obtaining new employment, they can contact us through the website and we will endeavour to assist them in any way we can.

"While it can be a traumatic and worrying time to lose employment, from dialogue with our members there are staff shortages across the board so hopefully this will help former Intersurgical employees obtain gainful new employment."

Chief Executive of the Channel Islands Co-operative Society, Mark Cox, has asked the ex-employees to get in touch with him or the team in Guernsey if they need support.

Meanwhile Guernsey College is offering short courses if those affected are looking to re-skill or upskill following the sacking.

The College is asking anyone interested to email them at future@gcfe.net, even if they just need some advice.