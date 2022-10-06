Guernsey State support needed so mental health charities can help more people

A mental health charity in Guernsey says it is looking to open up talks with the States after struggling to raise funds during the cost-of-living crisis.

Following the Mental Health Review, published on Tuesday (4 October), Guernsey Mind says forming partnerships is vital to keep charities well-resourced.

Over the past year, the charity has been contacted by almost 500 people in Guernsey and Alderney who required mental health support.

It has also facilitated more than 2,000 free therapy sessions with independent therapists, and has trained more than 200 mental health first aiders.

Guernsey Mind says it welcomes the recommendations made by David Gedze in the review, particularly the re-establishment of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Group which its Chief Executive, Jo Cottell, has been invited to be a part of.

The Group aims to increase partnership and communication between mental health charities and organisations in Guernsey and Alderney, and Guernsey Mind says opening up talks with the States would be a "tangible example of partnership working".

"The number of clients we are able to support is restricted by our resourcing capacity and our ability to raise funding for our services.

"Fundraising is becoming increasingly difficult across the third sector in this period of economic uncertainty and more effective partnership working is essential."