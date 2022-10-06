Jersey Rally 2022: The routes, road closures and safety information

The Jersey Rally returns to the island this weekend.

Races start today (7 October) and continue until tomorrow (8 October).

Several roads will be closed throughout the Rally, including areas of St Ouen, St Clement and Grouville.

All the details of road closures can be found here.

View specific road closures at www.rally-maps.com/Jersey-Rally-2022

The following safety information is being given to islanders: