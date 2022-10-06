Jersey Rally 2022: The routes, road closures and safety information
The Jersey Rally returns to the island this weekend.
Races start today (7 October) and continue until tomorrow (8 October).
Several roads will be closed throughout the Rally, including areas of St Ouen, St Clement and Grouville.
All the details of road closures can be found here.
The following safety information is being given to islanders:
Always keep your own safety in mind
Park in a safe place
Follow marshals’ instructions
Observe and obey all event signs
Stay within the official spectator areas
Do not enter any prohibited areas
Keep off the road or track
Listen to official announcements
Expect the unexpected