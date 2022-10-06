Skip to content

Jersey Rally 2022: The routes, road closures and safety information

Roads on both sides of the island will be closed for the event. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Jersey Rally returns to the island this weekend.

Races start today (7 October) and continue until tomorrow (8 October).

Several roads will be closed throughout the Rally, including areas of St Ouen, St Clement and Grouville.

All the details of road closures can be found here.

View specific road closures at www.rally-maps.com/Jersey-Rally-2022 Credit: ITV Channel TV

The following safety information is being given to islanders:

  • Always keep your own safety in mind

  • Park in a safe place

  • Follow marshals’ instructions

  • Observe and obey all event signs

  • Stay within the official spectator areas

  • Do not enter any prohibited areas

  • Keep off the road or track

  • Listen to official announcements

  • Expect the unexpected