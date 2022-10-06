Jersey Zoo will temporarily close to visitors next week for essential electrical work to be carried out.

It is part of a wider development to build the new gorilla and warty pig enclosures.

Last entry to the popular attraction is at 2pm on Tuesday 11 October, with the animal buildings, cafés and Durrell charity shop shutting an hour later at 3pm.

The zoo is due to reopen at midday on Wednesday 12 October.

The Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has apologised for the disruption.