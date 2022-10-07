Play Brightcove video

Concerns have been raised that the planned overhaul of Alderney Airport will cost more than the £24 million budgeted and that decisions have been made for commercial reasons rather than for the good of the island.

The multi-million-pound development is aimed at enabling larger planes to land, but local aviation experts say that any estimated savings will be quickly eroded by the higher running costs.

The plans proposed by Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee and the States Trading Supervisory Board - previously proposed as "option C+" - would see the runway extended, the fire station renovated and a brand new terminal building built.

New fences, security and staff would be needed, but politicians say it would more than pay for itself. The £24 million price tag is double what was previously agreed to extend Alderney's runway in 2019.

But Joe Mooney, from the Guernsey Aviation Group, says the sums don't add up:

"The policy letter says it could make a saving of £800,000, but there’s no guarantee in relation to that. The issue is the operating costs will go through the roof so it’ll eat any savings there potentially could be."

The plans, known as "Option C+" will see the existing buildings at Alderney Airport replaced or renovated. Credit: ITV Channel Television

He added: "This is way out of the realm [of possibility], because one of the things when we talk about making savings – if your operational costs become so astronomical you may have to look at the viability of actually having the airport in Alderney in the future. "Not everyone in Alderney is in agreement with this. Some of them are quite worried about the astronomical costs of this and who's going to pay for it. What are we going to do? We keep talking about making hard decisions – and when I actually look at this compared to the tunnel to Jersey, for example, the tunnel to Jersey nearly looks like a good idea!"

Ian Carter chairs Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee Credit: ITV Channel Television

For the proposed plans to take off, Guernsey's government has to agree.

Ian Carter is the Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee. He says he's "totally confident" the plans will be approved:

"It’s absolutely key. Obviously, we are looking to the Guernsey deputies for that support and for Alderney it is to some extent the way forward for the next 50 years in the development of our economy, the development of the population – it’s absolutely key.

"I’m totally confident. I believe that those who will be making these decisions in Guernsey – they are good people, they will see the bailiwick as being a group of islands that are together looking for the 21st century as a place that people want to come to live and to thrive and to develop business.

"If we have just the runway resurfaced we would be in a period of comparative uncertainty and uncertainty for business investment is just a very poor environment to be in."

Flying instructor Mike Selwood fears introducing larger aircraft in Alderney could push up fees Credit: ITV Channel Television

Mike Selwood has been flying since the age of 17, clocking up more than 19,000 flying hours as an instructor and commercial pilot:

"There seems to be a momentum behind this from the various States departments which seems to have just made its mind up. What's intriguing is that every single report that has been commissioned to date has actually suggested putting the ATR in there is a very bad idea and will lead to increased costs and in the long term, probably increased fares." Guernsey's States members are due to debate the plans in November.