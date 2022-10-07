Income support rates rise in Guernsey

Income support rates in Guernsey will rise today (7 October) following the States' approval of an emergency increase in rates last month.

A 5% increase to the income support requirement rates has been approved, alongside the limit of weekly income for people in the community.

The maximum rent allowances, or the highest amount that income support can contribute towards rental payments, have also been increased.

The government hopes this will close some of the gap between the current income support rates and the cost of food, fuel, rent and other essential goods and services.