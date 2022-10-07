Police in Jersey are appealing for information after a fight broke out outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin on Saturday night.

During the incident, an officer was assaulted and a window was smashed.

Several men were involved in a brawl outside the bar on Saturday 1 October at around 8pm.

One man was initially arrested for assaulting a police officer, and at least two others were injured. One of them had to be treated in A&E.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.