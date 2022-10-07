Skip to content

Police officer assaulted and window smashed during St Aubin bar brawl

Incident near the Trafalgar bar in St Aubin.
The incident happened outside the Trafalgar bar in St Aubin on Saturday 1 October. Credit: Google Maps

Police in Jersey are appealing for information after a fight broke out outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin on Saturday night.

During the incident, an officer was assaulted and a window was smashed.

Several men were involved in a brawl outside the bar on Saturday 1 October at around 8pm.

One man was initially arrested for assaulting a police officer, and at least two others were injured. One of them had to be treated in A&E.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.