Parents in Guernsey and Alderney are being encouraged to register for their children to have a place at their local primary school next September.

Children due to start school in September 2023 have to be registered before 3pm on Friday 18 November, or they risk not getting placed at the school in their catchment area.

Every child in the bailiwick who will be five years old before September 1 2023 has to register to go to school.

Application forms for each primary school can be found on the States of Guernsey website or from the schools themselves.

For children in Jersey, families can register with a primary school from their child being born until 1 November of the year before their child is due to start school.

An application form will be sent out to all registered families and will be made available online for those who didn't register on time.

Jersey primary school places are offered by the end of January.