Police in Guernsey are trying to track down the owner of a safe, which they believe may have been stolen.

Officers put out an appeal in August with the hope of finding its rightful owner, but so far, nobody has come forward.

Now, Police have requested that anyone who recognises the safe "makes themselves known".

In its appeal, officers say the safe was recovered in a way that suggests "it may have been stolen".

Anyone with information about the mystery safe and its contents are asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.