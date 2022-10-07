Play Brightcove video

Mobile footage of the fire outside Guernsey Airport on Friday morning (Credit: Barry Harris)

Firefighters were called out to Guernsey Airport early this morning to a van which had caught fire outside the terminal building.

The Airport Fire Service initially tackled the blaze, with Guernsey Fire and Rescue called out at 6:44 this morning.

They arrived a short time later and the airport crew returned to their air-side duties.

Guernsey Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out in the engine compartment of a van and was quickly brought under control.

Another vehicle parked next to the van was damaged.