More people in Guernsey to be invited for Covid booster soon

More people in Guernsey will soon be invited for a Covid booster jab.

This includes all adults over 50, anyone over 5 who is at a higher risk from the virus, and those who live with immunosuppressed people.

A full list of the people who are eligible for the vaccine can be found here.

All front line health workers, and islanders over 65, have been invited to book their autumn booster by now - nearly 70% of them have already done so.

Islanders should note that they cannot have a booster until 28 days have passed since a positive lateral flow test (LFT).

Anyone aged between 12 and 17 will need to wait 12 weeks.

Vaccination Programme Lead, Alex Hawkins-Drew, said: "Based on data we have, we know there is currently COVID-19 circulating in our community.

"Our successful vaccination programme has meant that while we are seeing cases of COVID-19 increase, there have been fewer people, particularly older residents, experiencing severe disease or requiring hospitalisation.

‘We are working in collaboration with our colleagues in Primary Care for the autumn booster programme... The programme is progressing well and we would encourage all those invited for a booster to take up that offer.’