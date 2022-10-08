New Lieutenant Governor of Jersey sworn in

Play Brightcove video

Alex Spiceley was there.

The new Lieutenant Governor of Jersey has been sworn into his new role.

Vice-Admiral Jerry Kyd marked the start of the five-year term by pledging his dedication to the role at a special ceremony in the Royal Court:

"I swear that I will support and champion Jersey's cause for the benefit of this island and its people with every sinew and every facet at my disposal."

Vice-Admiral Jerry Kyd has replaced Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, who came to the end of his term earlier in the year.

The swearing in ceremony was followed by a parade in the Royal Square, with the Royal Marines Band Service leading a procession that included local veterans and cadets.

To mark the Lieutenant Governor's 37 years serving in the Royal Navy, there was also a ceremonial guard from HMS Iron Duke, and a marching platoon from HMS Severn.

The Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, said that the swearing in of the new Lieutenant Governor was "absolutely fantastic."

Referencing the death of Her Majesty, he also said the last few months of public life had been a time of "upheaval."

One of the young locals who was part of the march said "it's something I'll be able to pass onto my children grandchildren, that it was something I was a part of."