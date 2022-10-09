Festival celebrating Guernsey's national flower returns for two weeks

People in Guernsey have the chance to see their national flower in a range of colours as part of a two-week event.

The Nerine Festival will celebrate the flower that is often referred to as the Guernsey Lily.

Attendees will see it in a number of shades, from purple to red, to pink and white.

While it has been growing in Guernsey for 350 years, it is unclear how it first came to the island as it is actually native to the cape of South Africa.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Organiser of the festival, Rose Rankilor, said: "They're Guernsey's National Flower, and I think we probably are and should be very proud of them.

"Because a lot of people don't realise the variety of colour that there is and I think we like to put on the festival so that people can come and have a look."

The festival is being held at Guernsey Gardens until 22 October. Entry is free.