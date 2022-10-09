Guernsey households invited to apply for money saving energy challenge

Local households are encouraged to apply for an energy-saving challenge organised by Guernsey Electricity.

Participants will be taught practical ways to use less power and habits that could lower their bills in the future.

They will also get to try out a range of energy-saving devices.

Participating households will be filmed throughout once the challenge begins. It will last two weeks.

Guernsey Electricity will also show how much money has been saved by the end, and will outline how the habits can be maintained going forward.

For more information on the application process, islanders can visit the Guernsey Electricity website.

The deadline is 21 October.

Local households are encouraged to apply for an energy-saving challenge organised by Guernsey Electricity. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Head of Customer Experience at Guernsey Electricity, Steven Parks, said: "We know that we've got to do everything that we possibly can to try and help customers get through this winter.

"We set out on a task many months ago with experts across our business to look at ways in which we could bring to life meaningful things that customers could to save their energy which help their money go further this winter."

He added: We're looking to do something really, really different. I think that that old outdated information around just advising our customers that by switching out their kettle for an energy efficiency one is going to resolve their issues and worries this winter.

"This campaign is designed to turn that on its head and do something completely different."