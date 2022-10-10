90% of people with severe mental illnesses treated negatively in Jersey

Almost 90% of people with a severe mental health illness in Jersey say they have been treated negatively due to their illness.

A survey by the Jersey charity Focus on Mental Illness asked 64 people who are suffering with illnesses such as anxiety disorder and bipolar disorder for their experiences.

It revealed that three in four (75.4%) people felt that levels of stigma towards those affected by severe mental disorders have not improved in the last ten years.

Eight in ten (87.5%) people said their fear of stigmatisation and discrimination stops them from doing what they want to do.

Of the 87.5%, 63.3% said it stopped them accessing mental health care, and 61.2% said it stopped them disclosing their mental health issues to friends or family.

Whilst these results show that those with severe mental health disorders are still facing stigmatisation, the survey also showed that 66.1% of people felt that stigma towards those with common mental health problems has decreased in the last ten years.

The theme for this year's World Mental Health Day (10 October) is making mental health for all a global priority.

Focus on Mental Illness want to prioritise anti-stigma and discrimination work, and have called on Jersey's government to put this at the centre of its public mental health drive.

It wants to particularly focus on those living with mental illnesses that are not well-understood.

Liz Kendrick-Lodge, Co-Executive Director of Focus on Mental Illness, says: "Whilst it is positive to see a reduction in stigma and discrimination of more common mental health problems, we must ensure that we don’t exclude islanders severely affected by mental illness from the conversation about mental health this world mental health day.”

One of the survey respondents says: " When dealing with a mental illness you also have feelings of guilt and shame which would be made easier if the general public had more awareness.”