Guernsey lifeboat rescues stricken yacht with lost mast

A Guernsey lifeboat was called out to rescue a stricken yacht which has lost its mast this afternoon (10 October).

Guernsey Coastguard received a call at 3:30pm from the French Coastguard reporting that a 44-foot sailing vessel had lost its mast three miles north of Herm.

The vessel was drifting dangerously towards rocks due to the wind and tide.

The yacht's crew had lost its radio equipment and had to contact the French authorities by telephone.

The "Spirit of Guernsey" lifeboat was launched at 3:55pm and arrived at 4:10pm to intercept the vessel before it grounded.

A rope was connected to help the lifeboat tow the yacht towards St Peter Port, where it arrived shortly after 5:45pm.