Guernsey's Castle Breakwater to close for three weeks

Guernsey's Castle Cornet breakwater is closed for three weeks from today (10 October) for essential maintenance work to repair the main electrical cable supplying power to the Castle breakwater Lighthouse.

The Castle bridge will also be undergoing an inspection, but the public will be able to access Castle Cornet during this time.

Head of Port Operations, Jerome Davis, says: "The maintenance of the Light house electrical supply is an essential and key safety feature of Guernsey's Port service. As we exit our busiest time of the year, our focus is on maintaining the highest level of safety and care for all those travelling in and around Guernsey waters."

"We acknowledge that this may cause some inconvenience to the public and thank islanders for their patience and understanding whilst our team conduct these repairs. Access to Castle Cornet will still be available to the public and we will provide regular updates via our social media platforms over the coming weeks."