Two men had to be taken to hospital in Guernsey after receiving head injuries in a fight in St Peter Port in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened at around 1:10am on Saturday 8 October near the pedestrian crossing at the bottom of St Julian's Avenue.

Both had their injuries treated at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.