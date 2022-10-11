Guernsey Water has launched its 'Unblocktober' campaign to encourage islanders to only flush certain items down the toilet or drain.

The campaign highlights the three Ps - poo, pee, and paper - which are the only items that should be flushed.

Water is the only substance that should be poured down the drain, as other items will block the drainage network.

Every week 1.6 tonnes of non-biodegradable material is removed from Belle Greve Wastewater Centre, costing £984 per week.

Items and materials that should not be flushed down the drain or toilet include:

Cooking oil or fat

Food, including crumbs and cooking sauces

Anything containing plastic or hidden plastics, such as wet wipes, sanitary products, nappies, contact lenses, dental floss, condoms and cotton buds.

Guernsey Water has produced a video which tracks the journey of waste water and shows the resources needed to deal with blockages on the island.

Islanders and businesses are being asked to participate in 'Unblocktober' and take active steps to prevent drain blockages.

Guernsey Water's Operations Manager, Jon Holt, says: “Unblocktober complements the guidance that Guernsey Water issues throughout the year, highlighting the best ways to get rid of items such as wet wipes, cooking oils and grease.

"Keeping our drainage network clear is a priority all year round, but we hope that the campaign will remind Islanders to consider the items that they put into the water network."

“We deal with approximately 57 pump blockages a year at our pumping stations and proactively clean over 35km of sewer annually to avoid pipe blockages, so creating more awareness of what we put down our drains will help maintain a clean and safe drainage network as well as having a positive knock-on effect for our environment.”