Jersey's bird flu restrictions are set to be lifted after the island went six weeks without any new outbreaks.

The rules and prevention zones were introduced on 7 September following an outbreak of the disease across the island.

A prevention zone was introduced after two outbreaks across Jersey. They required keepers to house their poultry, increase their biosecurity measures and prevent the movement of birds off premises without a licence.

However, the States Vet is still encouraging poultry keepers to separate their flocks from wild birds and maintain high levels of biosecurity.

Birds imported to Jersey still need to be housed for 30 days on arrival and housing and security plans are essential on importers' applications.

Caroline Terburgh, the island's Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer says: "with no recent outbreaks, and after discussions with UK avian influenza virologists, the time is right for us to lift the formal housing order and prevention zone restrictions.

"Reports of dead seabirds have vastly decreased, but I'm keen to emphasise we cannot be complacent and that we may have to return to mandatory housing if cases rise again."

The legal restrictions will end on Thursday 13 October.