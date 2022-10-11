Three people have been jailed for a combined 20 years after being caught importing cocaine into Jersey this summer.

20-year-old Elijah Silbourne from Liverpool was stopped by Customs officers at Jersey's harbour on Wednesday 1 June. His vehicle was searched as it disembarked a ferry from Poole, and officers found a kilo of cocaine hidden in the spare wheel well in the boot.

The Jersey Customs and Immigration Service says it is one of the island's biggest-ever single seizures of cocaine, with the Class A drugs thought to be worth between £120,000 and £225,000.

Silbourne received a six-year sentence at Jersey's Royal Court.

37-year-old Lawrence Mitchell was stopped at Jersey Airport on Thursday 21 July as he arrived on a flight from his home city of Liverpool.

When searched by officers, he was found to have 'internally concealed' 112 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of between £13,400 and £26,600.

He was jailed for seven years.

Some of the drugs seized by Jersey's customs officers Credit: Jersey Customs and Immigration Service

Officers stopped 25-year-old Rosie Massay from Manchester as she arrived in Jersey on a flight from Birmingham.

She was found to have hidden 105 grams of cocaine in her pocket and received a seven-year sentence for her part in the importation.

Luke Goddard from the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service says he hopes the sentences will discourage other would-be drug smugglers from trying to import illegal drugs into the island:

"These attempted importations demonstrate how the island is being targeted by criminal organisations. The diligent work of JCIS Officers has disrupted their activities.

"The sentences of the courts reflect the seriousness of these offences and send out an appropriate message to those involved."

Anyone with information about drug smuggling can anonymously report it by calling 0800 735 5555.