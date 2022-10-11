Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler visits Belle Grève Waterwaste Centre, where 90% of Guernsey's sewage is processed.

What happens to the contents of our toilets after it is flushed away?

Perhaps it's not something most people think about - but on the island of Guernsey, the vast majority of sewage ends up at Belle Grève Waterwaste Centre.

Every year, 1.6 tonnes of non-flushable objects are removed at the plant which costs around £1,000 per week to run.

Guernsey Water, which operates the site, has told ITV News the weirdest objects ever discovered after being flushed down the toilet.

Anything that isn't "pee, poo, or paper" ends up at the plant and has to be disposed of separately.

The company says people flushing things they shouldn't causes around 57 pump blockages each year.

1.6 tonnes Non-flushable waste removed from Guernsey drains each year

£60,000 Annual cost of filtering out non-flushable waste

Non-biodegradable objects which were flushed down the toilet are removed to be disposed of seperately. Credit: ITV Channel

The most common things flushed down the toilet that shouldn't be are wet wipes, sanitary products and even small plastics like bottle caps.

But Jean-Pierre Giles from Guernsey Water says that's not the strangest thing to have ended up at the sewage works:

"There have been all sorts of plastics and toys, tennis balls, golf balls, underwear, even larger items of clothing like t-shirts and a pair of jeans.

"I was quite shocked, to be honest with you. I didn't think people actually chucked that much down the drains. People think that if they can put it down the toilet, it will go down - and if they flush it, we'll receive it at this end."

Guernsey Water says it deals with around 60 blockages each year because of people flushing things they shouldn't. Credit: ITV Channel

It costs Guernsey Water around £60,000 per year to process non-biodegradable items which shouldn't have been thrown down the drain.

The utility company is taking part in a nationwide 'Unblocktober' campaign, reminding us what should and shouldn't be flushed down the toilet.