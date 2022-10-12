One of Jersey's former Chief Ministers has been named as the chairman of two of the island's news publishers.

Frank Walker will head up 'All Island News' - the new company formed to run Bailiwick Express and the Jersey Evening Post since the competition regulator approved plans for the two to merge last week.

The new parent company, previously known as 'MH Limited', plans to create a new 'Employee Benefit Trust' to give staff a stake in the business.

It was previously confirmed that both the Jersey Evening Post and Bailiwick Express will continue to be published, "with each retaining its own editorial voice".

Mr Walker was previously the JEP's Managing Director, and a direct descendant of the paper's founder, Walter Guiton.