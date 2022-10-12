Guernsey's first stamps featuring King Charles III's cypher revealed

The first Channel Islands stamps to feature King Charles III's royal cypher have been revealed by Guernsey Post.

The Christmas-themed stamps for both Guernsey and Alderney have the new monarch's cypher in the corner, which is made up of Charles's first initial and his Latin title, Rex, alongside the crown.

New Royal monogram for King Charles III. Credit: PA

The stamps are subject to royal approval and are set to be released in early November.

Both sets of stamps, created by artist Nick Watton, show depictions of Sleeping Beauty and Robin Hood to celebrate the islands' Christmas pantomime.

Bridget Yabsley, the Head of Philatelic at Guernsey Post, says its a significant occasion:

"We are absolutely delighted to release our first set of stamps carrying the cypher of His Majesty King Charles III.

"It’s also exciting to depict the much-loved tales of Sleeping Beauty and Robin Hood on our stamps, which will be performed in Guernsey and Alderney over the pantomime season, which will no doubt bring some festive cheer."