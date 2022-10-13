£11.5 million government funding to fully restore Jersey Opera House

Jersey Opera House is set to be fully refurbished using £11.5 million of government funding.

The St Helier arts venue closed when the island went into lockdown in 2020 and planned to carry out repairs during the closure.

During the pandemic, £2.2 million was awarded by the government's Fiscal Stimulus Fund to partially refurbish the theatre but the project has faced numerous delays.

The extra funding will come over two years as part of the new Government Plan.

Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says the extra funding is a much-needed investment in the arts sector:

"When the building opens, it will not only be safe but also fit for purpose long into the future. While the restoration work is carried out, we will be working with the Opera House to ensure that the island and arts community are kept updated and that a programme is created using alternative venues throughout the Island."

£11.5million New funding from the 2023-2024 Government Plan

£2.2 million Previously allocated from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund

Former politician, Pierre Horsfall, chairs Jersey Opera House's board:

"The Opera House is a much-loved venue not only in the performing arts community but for all islanders. A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes to reach this point and I am delighted to see the Government commit to providing this much-needed funding."