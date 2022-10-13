Guernsey's first adult changing facility to meet needs of disabled islanders

Guernsey's first adult changing facility to meet the needs of disabled islanders is currently being built at the Beau Sejour Leisure Centre. It means people with disabilities can use a private and safe place to change, rather than the current disabled toilets at the Ron Short Centre which don't meet the access requirements of many.

People with learning disabilities, spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, stroke, cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis and some older people find they can not use regular disabled toilets.

The new facility will provide equipment and more space to allow people and their carers to use the toilets safely and comfortably.

"Changing Places" toilets are provided through a national initiative supplying facilities for the quarter of a million people in the UK who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

The Changing Places Consortium says toilets should be provided in addition to standard accessible toilets to allow people with access requirements to do the same things as able-bodied people.

Guernsey should have at least two of these facilities on island to meet the needs of islanders with disabilities based on population figures, however up until now there have been none.

There have been attempts to create an accessible facility previously but the amount of space needed and competing commercial demands have made it difficult.

The 'Changing Place' in the Ron Short Centre will serve the needs of the 60+ people with disabilities who attend the centre daily, opening up a range of sporting, cultural and entertainment activities which were previously impossible for this group.

The facility will be open to the public out of hours, and have sufficient space for a carer to assist and a moveable privacy curtain.

It also has a hoist to allow those who need this to move safely onto the toilet. An electronically controlled adjustable height changing table is included alongside a powered adjustable height toilet.

Access will be from the main entrance to the Ron Short Centre. It will have modern security doors and security will be provided by Beau Sejour. Swipe cards will be issued on application for those whose disabilities require it and a stock of cards will be kept for visitors to the island.

Once it is built, the facility will be registered with Accessable audit so that everyone who needs the facility will be aware of where it is.