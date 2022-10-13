New programme to improve ambulance response times in Jersey

A new programme in Jersey hopes to improve ambulance response times to those in life-threatening situations.

The Ambulance Response Programme has been introduced to improve patient care and survival.

Call handlers will use a set of questions to measure the seriousness of an incident, allowing them to identify high-risk patients more quickly.

If a patient is deemed to be in an immediately life-threatening situation, the service will be able to dispatch a faster medical response.

Call handlers will also have more time to assess 999 calls that are not believed to be immediately life-threatening, so they can send the most appropriate response to the patient straight away.

It is hoped that paramedics can have fewer disturbed rest periods as a result of the new system.