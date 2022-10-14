Guernsey police looking for people to volunteer as 'appropriate adults'

Guernsey Police are looking for 'appropriate adults' to ensure the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults who are in custody or attending court.

These adults monitor the treatment of people who have been arrested so they are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.

Anyone in Guernsey who is over the age of 18 from any walk of life is being encouraged to volunteer, with a particular focus on people with experience of dealing with learning disabilities or mental health concerns.

Appropriate adults can gain an insight into into how criminal proceedings work in the police station and courts.

Whilst the role is voluntary, Guernsey Police say travel costs will be reimbursed.

A rota system may be set up to ensure the service is available when needed, and volunteers will undertake police checks to ensure they are suitable for the role.

The force are asking anyone who would be interested in volunteering to contact Sergeant Lisa Hart at Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or to email lisa.hart@guernsey.pnn.police.uk for further information.