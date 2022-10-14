Guernsey Recycling Week to tackle common misconceptions

Guernsey's Recycling Week will focus on debunking myths surrounding recycling and tackling issues with contamination on the island.

A recent local study found that the biggest issue in Guernsey is when people do not clean food containers properly, causing contamination in blue bags and difficulty for the staff who sort the items by hand.

Recycling Week is a national campaign, but Guernsey is hoping to raise awareness of the importance of recycling through hints and tips on how best to recycle on social media throughout the week.

The St James Concert Hall will turn green to remind islanders to recycle, and people are encouraged to share their own recycling advice on social media to help others do the same.

The national campaign will focus on three questions which are often associated with recycling:

Does my recycling really make a difference?

One item in the bin can’t hurt, can it?

Recycling is so confusing, isn’t it?

Guernsey Waste's recycling officer, Tina Norman-Ross, says: ‘’The island has a great track record as far as recycling goes, but by getting our recycling right we can also have a greater impact.

"One wrong item in the recycling bin from each of us could make a whole lorry load unrecyclable.’

"If you have any questions go to www.gov.gg/recycling and if you can’t find the answer there please email recycle@gov.gg or call 221234 and we will do our best to help.’’

Guernsey Waste's top five tips are: