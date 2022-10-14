Play Brightcove video

Watch Jonathan Wills' extended interview with the new Lieutenant Governor at Government House

Jersey's new Lieutenant Governor has spoken with ITV News for the first time since being sworn in as the King's representative on the island.

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd was sworn into his new role on Saturday 8 October, marking the start of his five-year term of office.

He pledged his dedication to the role at a special ceremony at the Royal Court.

Speaking to ITV Channel presenter, Jonathon Wills, the Lieutenant Governor discussed his first impression of the island:

"The warmth of the welcome here in Jersey has been absolutely magnificent. Already we feel part of the community which we will serve for the next five years.

"Jersey is just something so unique and so different. After 37 years of being in the Royal Navy and now to find myself in Jersey for the next five years is just wonderful."

His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor welcomed ITV's Jonathan Wills for a look around his office Credit: ITV Channel Television

The reflection continued as the Lieutenant Governor spoke about his sense of duty as His Majesty's personal representative on the island:

"That perpetuity of the crown is something that is very comforting to people and whilst we see governments and politicians come and go, for the average person looking up to something to respect and to reflect against, the Royal Family and the crown do us a huge service."

"I think for a modern Royal Family there is so much to keep as is. If it's not broken, don't change it. King Charles III will want to modernise in his own way, we will see what he wants to do at the end of the day."