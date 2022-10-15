Play Brightcove video

John Le Fondré recalls an early conversation with Dr Ivan Muscat about the pandemic

Jersey's former Chief Minister John Le Fondré has told ITV News that at the start of the Covid pandemic he was advised that 500 people could die in the first wave.

That stark warning came from Dr Ivan Muscat - one of the island's top medics.

Restrictions were brought in to control the virus's spread, including shutting schools and shops and asking people to stay at home.

As Jersey's leader during such an uncertain time, Le Fondré explained the pressure of making difficult decisions and holding the fate of more than 100,000 people in his hands.

The former Chief Minister said that they were probably working 90-hour weeks or more as they tried to deal with an unprecedented emergency.

The comments follow a recent independent report into the way Jersey's government responded to the pandemic.

It found that officials overall "did a good job" and managed to limit the number of deaths but said some things could have been handled better - making 16 recommendations for the government to be better prepared for any future public health emergencies.

To date, 141 people have lost their lives to the disease in Jersey.