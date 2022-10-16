Consultation opens into Alderney airport plans

Alderney's residents can have their say on the future of the island's airport at a public consultation today (17 October).

The drop-in event is being held from 11am to 4:30pm in the Island Hall's Anne French Room.

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache and Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the States’ Trading Supervisory Board, will be in attendance to answer questions on the Airport Rehabilitation Project.

A series of information sheets has been published online ahead of the consultation to answer a range of questions the public might have about the Project.

The six sheets cover:

The background to the Option C+ proposal

Why it’s important that Alderney adapts to changes in air transport

What’s wrong with an airport that has served us so well for more than 50 years?

What the proposal would mean to the Island and the Bailiwick

Why the direct Alderney-Southampton link is vital to Alderney

What could happen if an extended runway was NOT approved

Whilst those behind the Project say it 'would create a stronger bailiwick', others are concerned it will cost more than than the £24 million that has been budgeted.