Islanders asked for views on assisted dying in Jersey

People in Jersey are being asked for their views on how Jersey's assisted dying service can be delivered.

The next second phase of the public consultation on assisted dying begins today (17 October) and runs for 12 weeks until the 9th of January.

The first phase took place in spring of this year, with public engagement helping the government create detailed proposals which will be discussed during this phase.

In November 2021, the States decided that the government should plan for the delivery of an Assisted Dying Service for Jersey residents who are over the age of 18 and:

have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and is reasonably expected to die within six months; or

have an incurable physical condition, resulting in unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved; and

have a voluntary, clear, settled, and informed wish to end their own life; and the capacity to make that decision.

To participate in this phase of the consultation, islanders can:

email assisteddying@gov.je

comment on social media

complete an online survey at gov.je/consultations

attend an in-person consultation event which can be booked at Eventbrite

These consultation events will take place at various locations across the island to allow anyone to get involved:

Saturday 22 October, 10am- 12pm, Town library

Wednesday 26 October, 12pm-2pm, Town library

Wednesday 2 November, 12pm-2pm, Communicare, St Brelade

Thursday 10 November, 6pm-8pm, Town library

Wednesday 23 November, 10am to 12pm, St Clement’s Parish Hall

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, says assisted dying is: "an incredibly sensitive and complex issue that needs careful consideration and planning.”

Dr Rachel Ruddy , a consultant psychiatrist who opposes assisted dying, has expressed concern that changes to the law would fail to protect vulnerable individuals, such as those with mental health conditions.

She said: "We must be extremely careful in assessing the capacity of people with mental ill health when they are making decisions, to ensure that those decisions come from a place of stability and self-worth."

"The current wording of the proposal for Jersey does not include psychiatric illness alone as a reason for euthanasia. However, as has happened in Canada, it would not take long for a case to be brought which argues that it would be discriminatory to exclude the enduring and unbearable suffering that psychiatric illness can bring."

However, others have argued in favour of the right to die on their terms.

Jerseyman Alain du Chemin passed away in 2021 after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

In the lead-up to this death Alain had passionately campaigned for a change to the island's assisting dying law. He travelled to Switzerland to end his life at an assisted suicide centre in Zurich, called Dignitas.

He told ITV News he wanted to be able to die "on his terms" and "with dignity" and labelled Jersey's law on assisted dying as "unfair" and "unjustified".

A debate on laws around assisted dying will take place in Spring 2023.