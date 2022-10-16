Guernsey FC's players, supporters and stewards have been taught what to do if someone stops breathing.

Ahead of the club's league match against Uxbridge, first responders and volunteers were on-hand to train people in CPR ( Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and how to use a defibrillator.

It comes as part of the national Restart a Heart Week campaign which encourages more people to learn potentially life-saving first aid.

Guernsey FC Director Nic Legg said: "No-one wants to find themselves in that situation, but knowing what to do in an emergency can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost.

"Last year we had CPR and AED [A utomated External Defibrillator] lessons with St John Training Services as part of our pre-season training, so we are delighted to be working with them again."

4 in 5 Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home.

Statistics show that every minute someone in cardiac arrest does not receive CPR, their chance of survival drops by up to 10%.

Linda Gully from Jersey saved her husband Peter's life in 2015 by starting CPR when he had a cardiac arrest.

She explained: "I can't understand where I got it from, how I actually got the strength to do it, but I just knew that if I didn't do anything, he wasn't going to be here."

Emergency crews also ran CPR training in Jersey's Les Quennevais Sport Centre and St Helier's Town Centre.

More information on how to learn CPR can be found here.