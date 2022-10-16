A woman who lost her baby at 42 weeks wants to help others come to terms with their grief.

Jo Prouten from Jersey went through the difficult experience of losing a child 14 years ago.

She explained: "I feel like I'm now in a position where I can support other people who it is still very raw for and hopefully start a healing process."

Jo is part of the charity Philip's Footprints which offers help to families who have lost a baby and also campaigns for safer pregnancies.

The group walked in solidarity from St Helier to St Aubin and back as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Jo added: "I think so often these babies and young children are forgotten. It's so important that we come together as a community to remember them and speak about it so it's not taboo anymore and people feel confident to share their experiences."