Jersey's government has announced plans to build a new 30cm-high wall along a 200m stretch of the St Aubin's Bay seafront.

If planning permission is approved, it will span from La Haule slipway to the nearby public toilet.

The Infrastructure Department says it is currently the only stretch of Jersey's south coast without a raised wall, barrier or railings to stop people falling off onto the beach below.

An independent safety audit found that the wall is necessary to protect the public from the 3-4 metre drop to the beach, which often has concrete foundations exposed above the sand.

Deputy Steve Ahier, Jersey's Assistant Infrastructure Minister explains why it is needed:

"The top of the existing sea wall is currently flush with the promenade paving. This new wall will clearly improve safety for pedestrians and those who cycle along this popular route.

"The use of Jersey granite and the relatively low height of the wall means it will be visually nonintrusive and will be very much in keeping with the structures that are already in place further towards the village."

The building work will start next week and last for ten weeks, during which time the public will still be able to use the promenade.