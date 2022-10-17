Guernsey Police have launched a month-long crackdown on speeding and dangerous driving.

Throughout the month of October, officers will be carrying out speed checks and vehicle inspections at various locations around the island.

The force says October is usually the month when the weather changes, roads become wet and leaves and debris are likely to fall into the road.

During the first week of its operation, two vehicles were taken off the road for being unsafe.

Guernsey Police say they will continue to seize any that aren't roadworthy:

"If you are willing to put other road users at risk through driving negligently, or by driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, we will respond robustly to keep all other road users safe."