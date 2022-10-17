'That's a matter for the UK': Jersey's Chief Minister on Liz Truss' leadership

Play Brightcove video

Amidst political turmoil in the UK, Jersey's Chief Minister says the island will "work with whoever is leading" the country.

Jersey's Chief Minister has committed to a "strong relationship" with the UK Prime Minister amidst growing divisions within the Conservative Party.

Deputy Kristina Moore says: "As an island, we always work with whoever is leading the United Kingdom.

"That's a matter for the United Kingdom and we continue to have a strong relationship with the leadership over there through the Ministry of Justice which is our link point."

It comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed most of the tax measures set out in Liz Truss' mini-budget during a public address this morning (17 October):

The Chancellor has announced that a public review will take place into how people are supported with paying their energy bills from April next year.

The rate of income tax in the UK will remain at 20p indefinitely, rather than dropping to 19p in the pound as was set out in the original mini-budget.

The Treasury says the plan "will support fiscal sustainability" and stabilise public finances and will be released in full on October 31.

It has been predicted that the UK economy will shrink around 0.2% each quarter from October until June, entering a recession until summer 2023.

Some MPs have called for Prime Minister to resign following the dismissal of ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Crispin Blunt has said that he does not think she can survive under the current pressures she is facing, whilst Andrew Bridgen has said the country deserves better.

There are conversations around who might replace Liz Truss if she resigns, with possible candidates including Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Both Jersey and Guernsey's Chief Ministers welcomed the Prime Minister's appointment in September.

At the time, Guernsey's Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said: "On behalf of the people of Guernsey, I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on her success in becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Our links are constitutional, historical, social and economic, and therefore touch all aspects of islanders' lives."