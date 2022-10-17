Waitrose is bringing back its offer of free hot drinks for loyal customers.

The popular promotion was scrapped two years ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday 7 November, shoppers at 331 stores - including branches in Jersey and Guernsey - can claim a free hot drink by presenting a myWaitrose card.

The deal is part of a new partnership between Waitrose and Caffé Nero, as the supermarket's commercial director, Charlotte Di Cello, explains:

"Our customers loved the myWaitrose free coffee offer, so we’re really excited to bring it back, with premium beans from The Nero Roasting Company.

"The partnership is an ideal fit, helping customers enjoy quality coffee both in-store or at home – with even more benefits in the pipeline."

Waitrose removed single-use disposable cups from its stores in 2018. Credit: Waitrose & Partners

Shoppers will once again be asked to bring their own cups after Waitrose scrapped single-use paper cups in 2018 to reduce waste.

In 2015, the supermarket scaled back the offer and had to remind shoppers of its remind shoppers of its "free tea and coffee etiquette" after non-paying customers were reported to have been taking advantage of the scheme.