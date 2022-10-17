Prolific drugs baron Curtis Warren is to be released from prison next month, but will reportedly subjected to some of the strictest restrictions ever imposed on a released convict.

"Britain's Pablo Escobar" was arrested in Jersey in 2009, and jailed for 13 years for plotting to smuggle £1 million worth of cannabis into the Channel Island.

In 2013, the island's Royal Court ordered Warren to pay £198 million after he was unable to prove his wealth had been obtained through legitimate means. He appealed the sentence but lost.

After being released from prison, the 59-year-old will reportedly face some of the tightest post-release restrictions ever imposed by the National Crime Agency.

The Sunday Times reports Warren won't be allowed to have more than £1,000 in cash, will be banned from using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, and will have to give a day's notice if he wants to sit in a friend's car.

He's also said to be banned from holding any cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and to have to give his NCA handler seven days' notice if he wants to travel.

Curtis Warren outside of Jersey's Royal Court in 2009. Credit: PA

Warren will only be allowed one mobile phone, one SIM card and one telephone number - which have to be turned over to the NCA on request.

If he fails to comply with any of the post-release restrictions imposed by the NCA, Warren could be sent back behind bars for up to five years.

