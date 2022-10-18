The bathing pool at Havre des Pas in Jersey will be drained this afternoon.

It is to allow for scheduled maintenance and inspections to the wall to be carried out.

The pool will be drained at 15:30 this afternoon (19 October).

Havre des Pas bathing pool Credit: ITV Channel

Inspections will be carried out over two days: 20 October and 21 October.

If all work goes to schedule, the pool will be filled again on Friday afternoon (21 October) so it can be used by islanders swimming over the weekend.

The toilet and changing room facilities will remain open until the end of the month.

