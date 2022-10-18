'I don't feel 90': Meet one of Britain's oldest Parkrunners

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Sports Reporter, Keilan Webster, went to meet Alex...

A 90-year-old Parkrunner from Guernsey says taking part every Saturday morning makes him feel young.

Alex Allan has recently completed his 50th Parkrun, and when he's not taking part, he still gets involved by marshalling - volunteering to stand on the sidelines and cheer people on.

He told ITV Channel TV that the secret to achieving a PB of 41 minutes at his age is to go jogging every now and then:

"I do a few gentle exercises when I wake up in the morning in my bedroom, nothing serious.

"You don't necessarily have to jog or run, just walking regularly is worth doing even if you don't do anything else."

Alex often gets high-fives from runners as they pass him by. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Parkrun gets Alex out of bed in the morning, otherwise, he says he'd be having a lie-in:

"I've got to do something, I can't just sit at home watching the TV all day, and I like to keep fit and feel that I can keep going as long as I can.

"I don't feel as though I'm 90, I don't know what it feels like to be 90!"

Guernsey Parkrun organiser, Charlotte Dunsterville, told ITV News: "It's just fabulous, let's hope we all can at that age, he's wonderful.

"He's got his own marshal spot where he volunteers and he knows everyone. He's really chatty and really upbeat so we all just think he's absolutely amazing."