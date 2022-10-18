Jersey Water bills to rise by 6% from January

Water bills will increase by 6% for people in Jersey from January 2023.

Households will pay an extra £23 per year, or 6p per day on top of their current bill.

Jersey Water says risings pressures on costs have led to the tariff increase, but that the company is committed to keeping prices low whilst funding investment into Jersey's water network.

The price of water in Jersey has decreased, in real terms, by around 1.9% over the past ten years.

Helier Smith, Chief Executive of Jersey Water, says: “Like many businesses we are experiencing sizeable increases in our operating costs including energy, raw materials, labour, transport, and financing.

"These cost increases are driven by factors outside of our control including the effects of Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine on supply chains and financial markets."Jersey Water are asking customers who are concerned about the increase to contact their customer services team.