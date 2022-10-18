One of Jersey's main roads will be closed next week during the half-term holidays to be resurfaced.

A section of the Esplanade in St Helier will shut between 22-27 October, with diversions in place for motorists.

The Infrastructure Department says as the Esplanade is typically a busy road, the work will be carried out in sections to minimise disruption.

Work on each section will be carried out during the school holidays, with the next taking place in March 2023.

The General Hospital can be accessed westbound via St Aubin's Road or eastbound via Seaton Place. Credit: Government of Jersey

Half of the eastbound carriageway between the Grand Hotel and Gloucester Street will be resurfaced next week.

The work will take place from 7:30am to 9pm (Monday to Friday) and 9am to 9pm on Sunday. A 'contraflow' system will be in place for 24 hours a day whilst the work is carried out.

The government is predicting disruption, so is urging people to avoid the area. Diversion routes can be found here.