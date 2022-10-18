Schoolchildren in Guernsey now have the option to use online maths classes to help catch up after disruption down to the Covid pandemic.

Children aged between 11 and 18 at States-funded schools and The Guernsey Institute will be able to use the platform for free.

The tuition has been funded as part of the Education department's three year Covid recovery plan, agreed by the States Assembly in June.

Feedback from teaching staff in Guernsey schools highlighted the need for more resources to help students "bounce back" from the pandemic.

The Education department hopes the platform (TUTOR) will allow students to catch up on skills which may have been lost due to disruption in the classroom when the island was in lockdown.

TUTOR can be used by islanders in the classroom or from home.

Education have also said other initiatives are also being developed as part of the island's recovery plan.

Guernsey's Director of Education, Nick Hynes, said he is delighted following the funding announcement Credit: ITV Channel

Guernsey's Director of Education, Nick Hynes said: "We were delighted to receive the support of the States for our Covid bounce back plan.

"The activities of the plan are completely aligned with the priorities and commitments of our Education Strategy.

"Our students experienced two years of significant disruption to their learning and, while the hard work of staff meant the pandemic didn’t prevent young people accessing learning, this will have impacted the learning of some students more than others.

"Through additional investment in initiatives such as this with Complete Mathematics, we’re seeking to ensure all young people have access to additional support if they need it."

