Islanders considering standing in the upcoming elections in Alderney have been given advice on the job, before they head to the polls next month.

A booklet entitled How Government Works explains all the roles in the States and offers advice on how to deal with different elements of the job.

It also highlights the important job politicians have representing the public on Alderney, in the States of Guernsey and further afield.

Kath Jones, Alderney Chief Executive, said: “With the remaining two elections in 2022, this guide is an important tool in demonstrating to the public and particularly those who may wish to stand for election, the services which the Government of Alderney is responsible for and what positions within the organisation play a key role in delivering those services.”

What elections are happening in Alderney in 2022?

An Ordinary Election is taking place on Saturday 26 November 2022 to elect five Member seats

The Plebiscite Election is taking place on Saturday 10 December 2022 to decide two Members to represent Alderney at the States of Deliberation in Guernsey.

Anyone 16 years old or older on 15 October and registered on the electoral role can vote in these elections.

Islanders who are interested in standing in these elections are asked to contact Kath Jones or any sitting States member to discuss their potential candidacy.

If you want to read the How Government Works booklet, you can find it online here, or it is available at the Island Hall General Office , the Court Office , the Harbour Office , States Works at The Butes , Visit Alderney and at the Alderney Library.

