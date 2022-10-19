Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout has been exploring the hidden tunnels that run under a Guernsey churchyard...

Buried beneath a rural churchyard in Guernsey is a hidden reminder of the Channel Islands' wartime occupation.

The entrance to the underground complex - beneath the graveyard of St Saviour's Church - is on private property, but evidence of human activity remains.

Bats, torches, abandoned cars and German graffiti dating back to the Second World War are just some of the relics that can be found during the annual inspection of the tunnels.

Some Nazi graffiti was found in the tunnels, but its authenticity has been questioned Credit: ITV Channel Television

The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be occupied by the German Forces.

The structure was built by Eastern European prisoners of war when the Channel Islands were occupied by invading Nazi forces.

The aged structures need to be constantly maintained - a task which is overseen by parish Constable, Paul Connolly, the elected head of the parish for St Saviour in Guernsey.

Paul says: "There are some glass strips in the walls that we have to come and check, and if any of those glass strips are cracked then we know if there's been some ground movement and we have to do something about it."

The Channel Islands were occupied by the Nazis during the Second World War between 1940 and 1945 and still have a significant amount of history intact.

Each year, the islands celebrate Liberation Day on 9 May, marking the end of the Second World War for Jersey and Guernsey when they were freed from German Occupation.

Liberation Day What is Liberation Day? Liberation Day marks the end of the Second World War for Jersey and Guernsey, when they were freed from German Occupation. The Channel Islands were the only United Kingdom territories to be occupied by the German Forces. When is Liberation Day? Liberation Day is celebrated on the 9 May each year. It is a bank holiday for the Channel Islands. What is special about Liberation Day this year? Due to the pandemic, Jersey and Guernsey were unable to hold large scale celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Liberation. This year, although it has been 77 years since occupation ended, the islands are continuing the celebrations which were due to take place in 2020. Do Sark and Alderney have the same Liberation Day? No, Sark and Alderney celebrate Liberation Day differently to Jersey and Guernsey. Sark was liberated on 10 May 1945, and the German troops in Alderney surrendered on 16 May 1945.

