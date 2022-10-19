Two lucky islanders are being given the chance to switch on Jersey's Christmas lights next month.

Previous years have seen the likes of The X Factor star Chico visit the island for the big switch-on, but this year the Parish of St Helier is asking islanders to put themselves forward for the honour.

A St Helier parish ambassador (aged 17 and over) and a junior ambassador (aged 10-16) will be chosen to switch on the lights, in St Helier town centre on Thursday 17 November, to mark the start of the festive season.

To apply, St Helier residents can fill out a form at the town hall, or from the parish website.

A competition to select the parish ambassadors is being held on 4 November at 6.30pm at the town hall, where free food and entertainment will be provided.

St Helier's town centre manager, Connor Burgher, said: “These are really important roles for the Parish and the holders will play a key role at many Parish events over the next year. This is also a great opportunity for young Islanders to do something brilliant for their community.”